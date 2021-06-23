Man warned Biden would ‘get his head blown off’ unless Congress paid him, feds say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An Oklahoma man is facing federal charges after promising to kill President Joe Biden unless Congress paid him, according to the Department of Justice.

Agents with the FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Tulsa resident John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, at his home June 18, a Department of Justice release said.

Ahrens is accused of threatening to kill Biden, unspecified members of Congress and their children if Congress did not hand him a check in a series of emails sent to a local TV news station.

“Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress,” Ahrens wrote in a May 10 email. “They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country. I’m going to kill their children using the same law as the Government used to force our families on to the Trail of Tears.”

In a June 17 email, Ahrens demanded the payment be presented to “the State of Oklahoma, the Muscogee Nation and my family in accordance with a signed agreement as set forth in the Treaty of 1866,” according to the Department of Justice.

In another message to the TV station, he allegedly warned “America is going to get to see a sitting President get his head blown off right in front of them.”

According to the release, authorities became aware of Ahrens’ threats after an executive producer at the TV station alerted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

During questioning, Ahrens admitted that he sent the threatening emails, the release said.

He appeared in federal court Monday and was charged with making threats against the president.

Dog sitter found dead in garage after pit bull attack, Oklahoma cops say

Woman accused of shooting up McDonald’s in Oklahoma over COVID policy gets prison time

Man lured to home on dating app is killed in baseball bat ambush, Indiana police say

Toddler’s accidental shooting connects dad to separate Easter killing, Texas cops say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Super-hero' in Spider-Man outfit meets pope at Vatican

    While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience. Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie super-hero outfit to cheer up hospitalized children, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later on Wednesday. Sweating under his costume in Rome’s heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.

  • Canada will lift more border restrictions in the weeks to come - PM Trudeau

    Canada will further relax border restrictions in the weeks to come as long as the science supports such a move, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, suggesting Ottawa would move more quickly than initially announced. Trudeau, under pressure to allow non-essential travel from the United States, was more categorical than he had been on Tuesday, when he said announcements on border relaxation measures would come in the weeks ahead. Pressed for a specific timetable as to when the restrictions would be eased, Trudeau replied: "This will happen in weeks - it won't be months, we're talking about weeks - but it will take a few more weeks."

  • Flawed data led to findings of a connection between time spent on devices and mental health problems – new research

    When it comes to mental health, is digital technology a culprit or scapegoat? Bianca Castillo/UnsplashEven a casual follower of the news over the last few years is likely to have encountered stories about research showing that digital technologies like social media and smartphones are harming young people’s mental health. Rates of depression and suicide among young people have risen steadily since the mid-2000s, around the time that the first smartphones and social media platforms were being rel

  • Forto raises $240M in funding round led by Softbank, taking its valuation to $1.2Bn

    Freight technology startup, Forto, which we most recently covered when it raised $50 million late last year, is upping the stakes. It’s now raised $240 million in a round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 to expand its trade shipments between China and Europe. Forto manages shipping containers from origin to destination.

  • Product design expert Scott Tong will join us at TC Early Stage in July

    The demand side of the design equation has only grown — consumers are used to beautiful, intuitive products — while the supply side is struggling to keep up. How are startups supposed to educate themselves in product design, hire the right people for those positions and think about product design as a core piece of their business? A good starting point is an upcoming TC Early Stage: Marketing & Fundraising session with Scott Tong on July 8 & 9.

  • Missouri public defender system expects funding increase to aid massive caseloads

    Last year, the trial division received 55,548 cases. That was in addition to 29,154 cases from past years that were carried forward.

  • In its first funding in 7 years, profitable fintech Lower raises $100M Series A led by Accel

    Lower, an Ohio-based home finance platform, announced today it has raised $100 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel. Silicon Valley-based Accel has a history of backing profitable, bootstrapped companies, having also led large Series A rounds for the likes of 1Password, Atlassian, Qualtrics, Webflow, Tenable and Galileo (which went on to be acquired by SoFi). In fact, Galileo founder Clay Wilkes introduced the VC firm to Dan Snyder, Lower’s founder and CEO.

  • Drata raises $25M Series A to expand its security compliance platform

    Security compliance is precisely three things: incredibly boring, time consuming, and entirely necessary to run a business in the modern age. Compliance isn't going away, but startups like Drata are making it slightly easier to bear. Drata helps companies get their SOC 2 compliance quicker by using automation.

  • U.S. Supreme Court declines to expand police search powers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Police do not have unlimited authority to enter a home without a warrant when pursuing a person suspected of a minor crime, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a case involving a California motorist chased home by an officer for honking his horn while listening to music. By declining to endorse a broad interpretation of police power, the justices handed a victory to the driver, Arthur Lange, who is challenging his conviction of driving under the influence after the California highway patrol officer entered his garage without a warrant and performed a sobriety test. The court, in a 9-0 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan, sent the case back to the California Court of Appeals.

  • Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post

    The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a student from cheerleading over a vulgar social media post she made after she didn't qualify for the varsity team. The court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading squad with a string of curse words and a raised middle finger on Snapchat. Levy, of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, was not in school when she made her post, but she was suspended from cheerleading activities for a year anyway.

  • DOJ seizes 36 U.S. website domains with links to Iran in disinformation crackdown

    American officials seized 36 news website domains linked to Iran's government for spreading disinformation as part of a propaganda campaign, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.Why it matters: The action comes at a time of heightened tension between the two countries, with Iran's hardline President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday ruling out negotiating over missiles or meeting with President Biden as the two nations hold talks on returning Tehran to the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy

  • Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID: 'We will be the canary'

    As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. The hope among some health leaders is that the rest of the U.S. might at least learn something from Missouri's plight. “If people elsewhere in the country are looking to us and saying, ‘No thanks' and they are getting vaccinated, that is good," said Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Springfield, which has been inundated with COVID-19 patients as the variant first identified in India rips through the largely non-immunized community.

  • PlanetScale raises $30M Series B for its database service

    PlanetScale, the company behind the open-source Vitess database clustering system for MySQL that was first developed at YouTube, today announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from a16z and SignalFire. Today's announcement comes only a few weeks after PlanetScale launched its new hosted database platform, also dubbed PlanetScale. Indeed, PlanetScale CEO and co-founder Jiten Vaidya was quite open about the limitations of this earlier product.

  • Man threatens to shoot up Myrtle Beach hotel after woman rejects him, SC cops say

    Police said he also threatened to kill the woman.

  • Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Jim Bakker and his southwestern Missouri church will pay restitution of $156,000 to settle a lawsuit that accuses the TV pastor of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. It calls for refunds to people who paid money or gave contributions to obtain a product known as Silver Solution in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The settlement also prohibits Bakker and Morningside Church Productions Inc. from advertising or selling Silver Solution “to diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness.”

  • Iceland's Frumtak Ventures raises its third, $57M, fund focusing on post-seed and Series A

    Frumtak Ventures, one of the few VCs in Iceland, has raised its third fund, Frumtak III. The $57 million (ISK 7b, €48m) fund will focus on post-seed and Series A startups. Frumtak was a somewhat lesser-known European VC until it popped up on our radar as the backers behind the Controlant real-time supply chain monitoring startup, the technology from which was pictured beside Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, when he held up a box containing the first-ever shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to the city.

  • Biden: $13 wage for federal firefighters 'ridiculously low'

    On average, federal firefighters are paid less than local firefighters, nationwide.

  • Dems Think Voting Bill Will Be the Ghost That Haunts GOP

    Scott McIntyreAs their marquee bill to overhaul U.S. elections met the buzzsaw that is the U.S. Senate, Democrats were beginning to grapple with one possible silver lining of this expected failure: turning it into a political weapon.On Tuesday, all 50 Senate Democrats voted to begin debate on the For The People Act, perhaps better known by its bill number, S.1. But all 50 Senate Republicans voted to block it. And with 60 votes needed to move to the bill under current Senate rules, the bill Democ

  • Warren Buffett leaves Gates Foundation board — and says he’s halfway to giving away most of his fortune

    'Thank you, Warren, for your generosity,' the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said in a statement.

  • Portland police union chief slams officials for encouraging and enabling riots

    The chief of Portland's police union is accusing city officials of encouraging and enabling violence in the city and blames them for the plummeting morale of current officers on the force.