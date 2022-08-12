Man with warrants for sex crimes against minors in Idaho turns self in

Quinn Welsch, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Aug. 12—A man with multiple felony arrest warrants for sexual battery of a minor was arrested after turning himself in on Wednesday, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Rodney N. Stubbs, 57, who lives in Spokane and Priest Lake, Idaho, turned himself into the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The warrants for his arrest include charges against several 16- and 17-year-old victims, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office announced that it was looking for Stubbs on Wednesday morning and that he was arrested within about four hours.

