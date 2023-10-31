The man who washes the world’s most valuable cars – and what he can teach you about washing yours

If you’re a millionaire with a car collection, you probably have Richard Tipper on speed dial.

Trading as Perfection Valet, Tipper is a one-man band specialising in cleaning the rarest and most expensive cars in the world – not just modern supercars, but vintage gems such as the Ferrari 250 GTO worth multiple millions. Along with his bespoke Mercedes van and range of oils, soaps and ointment, Tipper travels the country, keeping precious vehicles looking their best and getting close to the automotive icons most of us have only ever seen on TV.

“I started cleaning cars at 14,” he explains. “I was walking around neighbours’ driveways with a bucket and sponge. Fifty pence to a pound a time. A couple of quid to hoover it – and if I polished it too, maybe a fiver.”

Richard teaches writer Ed Wiseman some tricks of the trade - David Rose

He started his business officially when he was just 17, in 1989. His attention to detail, even at that early age, was noted. “Customers would come outside and ask me how I was still working on their car, three hours later. Sometimes I’d have only cleaned the wheels by that point. My dad always told me that if a job’s worth doing, it’s worth doing well.”

Tipper – “utterly bored” by school – did not excel academically. Entering adulthood with no grasp of maths and a limited vocabulary, Richard only really liked sports and design technology. But he found his vocation in an activity that some of us might find tedious.

“Some jobs, if every day is the same, can be boring. But every car I work on is different to the one I worked on before. They all provide different challenges. And then if it’s not the car that provides the challenge, it’s the owner.”

Tipper says he is content with his career as a car cleaner - David Rose

Tipper is tight-lipped about who he works for; I know his client list includes some household names, some quietly very rich, and some of the largest private car collections in Britain. The best car washer in the world gets close to fascinating and successful people, as well as their toys.

“Meeting people is half of the reason why I find it so interesting,” says Tipper. “I love understanding how they got to where they are, how they’ve become an achiever themselves. And, you know, achievement is judged in many different ways, it’s not always relevant to wealth.”

I ask Tipper whether he’d rather be the person with the supercar collection than the person cleaning it. His answer is emphatic.

“No. No, I’ve worked for enough people who have plenty of money, but are unhappy. Obviously, I know people with lots of money that are very happy. But I think if your measure of success is to make as much money as possible, perhaps your parameters, the targets that you set, are sometimes unachievable.

“I’m very content with what this career delivers,” he explains. With his skills, knowledge and contacts, he could expand, or set up franchises with his brand. But that’s not for him. “No. I wouldn’t be able to relax knowing that I’ve got 10 vans out on the road working while I’m not.”

'Every car I work on is different to the one I worked on before,' says Tipper - David Rose

Tipper says some of his very wealthy clients have offered him funding to expand, which he’s turned down. It’s not like his services come cheap – customers are paying low four figures per car, for a service that takes hours, or sometimes days, rather than minutes.

“When you consider the value of a car, it’s only right to respect and appreciate that asset,” he says. But beyond protecting an investment, Tipper sees a safety aspect to his work. “I think your mental approach to driving is much more respectful with your vehicle clean. Distracting noises and rattles and squeaks and such like tend to disappear. And if your glass is clogged up with smears, and you can’t see through your mirrors properly, then there’s a danger element.”

For one or two customers, he will go even further and clean beyond the normally visible parts of the car to make even the engine bay immaculate. In this way, he says, he can spot any potentially harmful leaks. And also: “I like to show the person who’s servicing the vehicle that I care about it. If it’s not obvious by the outside, I wouldn’t want the person servicing my car to open the bonnet and be greeted by a dusty, filthy oily engine. I think it’s important to keep your engine looking nice. Is it necessary? No. But it’s important to show some care and attention.”

'When you consider the value of a car, it’s only right to respect and appreciate that asset,' says Tipper - David Rose

Most people, it has to be said, are far more slapdash about their car maintenance than Tipper. His methodical approach – a mixture of elbow grease and applied chemistry – is an almost balletic performance, a procedure involving soaps and machines and putties. Watching him demonstrate his craft evokes a pang of guilt over my slightly mossy vehicle parked at home, and I loosely apologise to him on behalf of Britain’s more neglectful motorists.

“Everyone is meticulous in their own special way,” says Tipper. “So I’m meticulous about cars. But we all get our fix from looking after something, whether it’s your house or clothes, or organising your kitchen. Some people’s cars are clean, other people’s utensils are in perfect order in the cupboard. We all have it.”

