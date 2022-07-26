Man from Watertown faces attempted murder charge after Friday arrest, court documents say

A Watertown man is charged with attempted murder and other crimes in Yankton County after his Friday arrest.

Collin Franzky, 39, made his initial appearance in court Monday where bond was set at $750,000 cash, according to court paperwork. He was arrested by Yankton police.

He is also charged with commission of a felony while possessing a gun, having a concealed weapon with the intent to commit a felony and several misdemeanors, including property damage, resisting arrest, obstructing law enforcement and illegal lane change.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on Friday during which Franzky, who was having an affair with a married woman, threatened to harm the woman's husband.

Franzky, who had met up with the woman in Sioux Falls, was arrested when he returned to Yankton after the woman alerted law enforcement that she believed Franzky was going to harm her husband, according to the court paperwork.

When Franzky was stopped by law enforcement, he became increasingly agitated and resisted arrest, according to the legal documents. He had a loaded Smith & Wesson in his front waistband, a second loaded gun in a backpack in his car and extra ammunition for both guns, according to the paperwork.

His next court hearing, set for Aug. 3, is a status hearing.

Attempted murder is punishable by as much as 25 years in prison.

