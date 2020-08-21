Man waving a machete in a Kendall neighborhood was shot by a Miami-Dade officer, cops say

A man waving a machete in a Kendall neighborhood was shot by a Miami-Dade officer Friday evening, police said.

At 4:51 p.m., Miami-Dade police officers responded to a call of a man, about 27 years old, walking along 126th Avenue waving a large machete. When officers arrived in The Crossings neighborhood, they tried to tell the man to put down the machete, police said.

He instead charged one of the officers with the machete. The officer shot the man in the abdomen, police said.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

“This could have been worse in the sense that it is...daylight, inside a community, a residential area, where there are children in the area and you have someone waving a machete,” Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. “It is a grave danger to the community and thankfully there were officers able to respond rather quickly.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting as well as Miami-Dade police. Authorities have not said what charges the man may be facing.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.