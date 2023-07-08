A man was on his way to Atlanta last weekend. Now police say no one has heard from him since
Authorities are looking for a man who disappeared over the holiday weekend.
Kennesaw police said they are looking for Hasith Nawarathne, who was last heard from on July 2 while traveling to Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police did not specify where Nawarathne was believed to be going that day.
Nawarathne drives a white 2010 Lexus RX350 with a temporary license plate P4583923.
TRENDING STORIES:
16 statewide motorcycle gang members indicted, over half of them are Army veterans
Dealership that sold customer a stolen car challenges judge’s order to pay up
Man caught going 111 mph in Dodge Challenger told Ga. deputies another driver was ‘trying him’
Anyone with information regarding Nawarathne’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Wood at 770-429-4533.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: