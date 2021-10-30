Man on way to Bronx check-cashing store chased down and knifed to death: officials

A 40-year-old man was hunted down and knifed to death inside a Bronx apartment building vestibule where he tried to hide from his assailant, officials said Saturday.

Cops responding to a call of an assault on E. 148th St. near Bergen Ave. in Mott Haven about 8 p.m. Friday found the victim lying inside the front door of the building, officials said.

The man had been stabbed at least once in the chest, police said.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, but he died from his injuries, cops said. His name was not immediately disclosed as cops track down family members.

Witnesses told police the victim didn’t live at the address. A few moments before the stabbing, someone was seen chasing the victim into the building.

The victim was on his way to a nearby check-cashing store when he was attacked, although it was not immediately clear if he had been robbed, a police source with knowledge of the attack said.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives were searching the area for any surveillance footage of the attack in the hopes of identifying the assailant, officials said.