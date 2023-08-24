Man with weapons arrested in Fort Worth church, dead dog found outside, police say

Fort Worth police arrested a man who they said threatened people inside a church — and where they found a dead dog outside in a community garden, according to a news release Thursday.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Jefferson Unitarian Church at 1959 Sandy Lane about a deceased dog that was found in its community garden.

When police arrived, the caller led them to the garden, whereofficers found a rifle with multiple bullet casings near the dog, according to the release.

At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to the same location about a man holding a shotgun inside the church.

When officers arrived, they entered the church to find a man standing near a firearm and immediately detained him, police said in the release.

The man was identified by police as 26-year-old Roman Collins.

The witness who had called 911 told officers that Collins had made threatening statements about killing people.

When officers searched Collins, they found several weapons including a shotgun, a large fixed-blade style knife, a handgun, several loaded magazines, medical equipment, and a water canteen, according to the release.

Officers also found Collins’ truck, which contained a rifle that had been converted to accept handgun magazines, police said in the release.

Investigators conducted an interview with the suspect. Fort Worth police’s Homeland Security Unit is leading the investigation.

Out of precaution, police requested the Fort Worth Fire Department Arson/Bomb Unit to conduct a security sweep of the church, courtyard and the suspect’s vehicle for explosive devices.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s SWAT unit later conducted a search warrant at Collins’ home with the assistance of the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Collins was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on charges of terroristic threat, cruelty to a non-livestock animal, and places weapons prohibited.

The investigation is ongoing.