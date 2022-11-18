Man wearing an ankle monitor robs bank to ‘prove a point’ to his girlfriend, feds say

While wearing an ankle monitor, a Missouri man robbed a bank because he wanted to “prove a point” after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to federal authorities.

Investigators said the boyfriend used a highlighter to write a demand note on the back of his birth certificate — “Give Your Money Now. Don’t Say Anything. I Have A Partner Outside” — then handed it to a teller at a Bank of America branch in Springfield on July 20.

Michael C. Loyd, 30, has now pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, according to a Nov. 17 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri. Loyd’s defense attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

In his signed plea agreement, Loyd admitted to stealing from the bank. He was wearing a gray cut-off T-shirt — with many of his tattoos visible — as well as blue gym shorts and one orange shoe.

After receiving the money, he left with the cash in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck, authorities said.

The Springfield Police Department was investigating the robbery when they received a call from someone who knew Loyd and said he believed Loyd might have been who robbed the bank, according to the plea agreement. The caller said he had been listening to the police scanner when he heard the description of the suspect and getaway vehicle.

The caller also provided police with a location where Loyd might be, authorities said.

Officers responded to the mobile home park and called the residents out, according to the plea agreement. It took a little over an hour before Loyd exited the home and surrendered.

The ankle monitor Loyd was wearing from a prior probation agreement confirmed he was at the bank during the robbery, officials said.

Loyd admitted to robbing the bank in an interview with law enforcement investigators, according to his plea. He said he was unsure how much money he got away with because as he was driving away, he saw police cars with their lights activated heading toward the bank. This scared him, so he “started throwing money out of the window of the truck.”

The bank said it loss $754 during the robbery.

Loyd faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the release.

