Man wearing clown mask, dressed in all black, uses shotgun to rob Myrtle Beach smoke shop

A man wearing a clown mask and dressed in all black used a shotgun to rob a Myrtle Beach store, a police report said.

Chandler Simmons, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Sunday on charges of armed robbery, second-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he remained Tuesday.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to an armed robbery about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Blue Smoke Shop, 6703 N. Kings Highway, according to an incident report. When officers arrived, the victim told police that the man came into the store with the shotgun and pointed it at him, demanding money and tobacco wraps.

When the man left, he told the victim that if the victim called the police, he would return for him.

The victim recognized Simmons as a customer who comes into the business frequently “with a hair bun and long nails,” an arrest warrant said. The victim recognized the defendant’s voice and his long nails. He also stated that Simmons, who frequented the store at least three times a week, had not returned to the store since the robbery, the report said.

The victim also said that the mask the robber wore was raised high in the back due to the bun, the report said.