Man wearing hard hat, animal mask, robs Norwalk bank, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said robbed a Norwalk bank while wearing a hard hat and a mask that made his mouth look like that of an animal.

The holdup happened about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairfield County Bank, 121 New Canaan Ave. The robber passed the teller a note demanding cash and saying he was armed, police said. Although he did not show a weapon, he acted as though he had one.

He took the money and left in a white car, possibly an older Hyundai, with no plates. The car was last seen in the area of Parallel and Cavanaugh streets, police said.

The robber was wearing a hard hat, sunglasses, and a mask that police said resembled a tiger’s mouth. He also wore latex gloves.

Anyone with information about him or his car is asked to call Det. Sura at 203-854-3039 or the police tip line at 203-854-3111.

