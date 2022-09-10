Man wearing only underwear captured by deputies after stealing truck in Jackson County, sheriff says

A thief is behind bars after a half-day hunt.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday they captured the suspect that stole a truck and trailer from Hoschton and wrecked off I-85 near Sugar Hill Outdoors on JD Brooks Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With the help of several law enforcement agencies and first responders, the suspect is in cuffs.

Job well done to all who assisted in this half day hunt. Hall County Deputy Adams and his K9 Ann, she's a good tracker. Our Deputies, Investigators, Chief Hill, GSP Troopers, GSP Aviation, Jefferson Fire- Lawrence, West Jackson Fire Chief Stephens, Jonathan Gaines and his partner, Jackson County CI and their K9 for helping keep this perimeter so this guy couldn't get away from the area. Sheriff Couch, thank you for loaning us Ann and Deputy Adams. Thank you to the I-85 DOT workers also. A long afternoon and jail was the answer. A good outcome and every one is going home safe, other than scratched up from the briars. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JCSO shared photos of the suspect in handcuffs, the trailer and truck in a ditch, and authorities.

In the photo, it appears the suspect is wearing only socks and boxers.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: