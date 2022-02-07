Man wearing shirt showing his slain brother is jailed in shooting of suspect, KY cops say

Nearly two weeks after a man was killed when two men stole his trailer and shot him, the victim’s brother is accused of opening fire on one of the murder suspects, Kentucky cops say.

The arrest of Stanley Watts, 44, follows previous arrests of 22-year-old Bradlee Simmons and 38-year-old Richard Reno in the death of Kevin Watts, a Bullitt County father.

Simmons and Reno are accused of stealing a trailer from the home of Kevin Watts on Jan. 22 in Bullitt County, McClatchy News reported. Watts chased after the suspects, but the suspects and Watts crashed their vehicles. Watts was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Reno was arrested Jan. 31, but Simmons remained on the loose until Jan. 2. Bullitt County sheriff’s deputies were traveling to arrest him in Louisville on Feb. 2 when Louisville police officers found him shot in a parking lot.

Louisville police say Kevin Watts’ brother, Stanley Watts, fired at least four times at Simmons, striking him once in the leg before fleeing. Simmons was arrested and taken to a hospital for his non-life- threatening injuries, Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said.

Police say they identified Kevin Watts as the suspect in the shooting of his brother’s alleged killer through surveillance footage. He turned himself in on Monday, Feb. 7, WDRB reported, and faces attempted murder charges.

His mugshot from Louisville Metro Corrections shows him wearing a T-shirt with a photo of his slain brother.

Stanley Watts spoke to WDRB last month about his brother, calling him a “warrior.”

“He died like a man, he was defending his family and his property,” Stanley Watts told WDRB. “And to me, you know, some coward shot my brother and left him to die there. All over a trailer and a car.”

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

