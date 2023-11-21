Man wearing ski mask, peeking into closed business after 2 a.m. arrested in Fayette County

Deputies in Fayette County arrested a man they say was intent on breaking into closed businesses in the middle of the night.

On Nov. 14, at approximately 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious person call at a business near Kenwood Road.

A caller to 911 reported seeing someone wearing a ski mask and peering into the business’s windows.

When deputies arrived at the business, they saw a man matching the description provided by the caller.

Deputies identified the man as Desjuan Toliver, 29, of LaGrange.

According to deputies, it was clear that Toliver had intentions to break into the business with pieces of concrete he carried to the storefront.

When they searched him, they found car keys hidden in his sock.

Deputies located a GMC Yukon and a trailer parked several businesses away containing more pieces of concrete, ratchet straps, and moving blankets.

Toliver was booked into the Fayette County Jail and is facing charges of loitering, prowling, and criminal intent to commit burglary.

