Man wearing wig drags store manager, robs Family Dollar at gunpoint, police say

Frightening moments at a Family Dollar store in Memphis ended with a gunman running off with a bag of money, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said a manager was working at the Family Dollar on Coleman Rd. all by herself on Friday, May 13 when a man came up to the door.

After the manager let the man in, he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register and the safe, police said.

Surveillance video shows the man aiming a gun at the manager.

Police said she tried to run away but the man grabbed her and violently drug her back.

The manager eventually filled a shopping bag full of money and the gunman took off, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the robber is about 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, was wearing a curly wig and had a handgun with an extended clip.

If you have any idea who this man is, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

