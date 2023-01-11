Man wearing women’s underwear as a mask steals packages off porches, Oklahoma cops say

A bizarre disguise wasn’t enough to hide the identity of an accused porch pirate, Oklahoma police say.

Perhaps thinking that fake glasses and a false mustache would be too silly, a Tulsa man veered toward the risque — donning a pair of red women’s underwear on his head, photos shared in a Tulsa police release show.

The alleged porch pirate was caught on camera.

A camera captured the man walking up to the front of a home in his “unusual and questionably effective mask,” and absconding with a large package on Jan. 6, police said.

But this wasn’t his first time, police said, as an officer had seen the lingerie-loving suspect before in other porch theft incidents.

Using surveillance video and license plate recognition software, police tracked the suspect’s vehicle back to his home and knocked on the door, according to the release.

Though officers could see the suspect inside, he wouldn’t come to the door or talk with them, so they came back with a search warrant, the release said.

The man was arrested and booked on five counts of larceny, grand larceny, and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Man with panties on face tries to rob store, is stopped by armed customers, GA cops say

Burned man found hanging from electric tower was taking copper wiring, PA cops say

Man ‘moaned’ in pleasure while rubbing pregnant woman’s belly at Walmart, IL cops say