Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say

A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night.

John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer.

Salem Police say they responded to the Cumberland Farms on South Broadway around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a man who had stolen two cartons of cigarettes from the store and was waiting outside of the business for police.

Responding officers found Horrigan in the parking lot and attempted to detain him. At this point, Horrigan became violent and tried taking a gun from the holster of one of the officers multiple times, according to authorities.

He was held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on Monday.

