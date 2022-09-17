Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information.

Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.

Police say Brown shot at two drivers coming down I-85 one morning, with a 45-year-old man critically wounded after two separate shootings in Auburn, AL and Troup County.

Just one person was injured, but deputies say the situation could’ve turned deadly.

“I didn’t know every detail about the situation, but I did know he was a shooting suspect. You’re nervous going into something like that,” said Chambers County Deputy Derick Wright.

Shortly after Auburn police posted a photo of Brown’s 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, he was captured in Lafayette, Alabama.

“From when they actually sent that photo out of the suspect vehicle, I believe it was only about 15 minutes later that our deputies in the field spotted the vehicle,” said Sergeant Keegan Daniel.

Police say they found several firearms and over 2,000 rounds of ammunition in Brown’s car.

“Later on, I did notice a gun that was within arm’s reach. Had he decided to grab the gun instead of put his hands out the window, I mean there’s no telling what direction that would’ve went,” said Wright.

Brown remains in custody without bond at the Lee County jail, facing an attempted murder charge. He’s also facing three charges in Troup County, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and first-degree criminal damage.

Brown is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Sep. 28.

