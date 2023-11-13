Man who went on burglary spree arrested after high-speed chase, Ga. deputies say
A Georgia man who went on a burglary spree is now behind bars after a police chase.
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that 46-year-old Joshua Adam Doster of Cumming had broken into a home on Foster Street, with the resident inside the home at the time.
The chase started after Cornelia police officers conducted a traffic stop on Doster as he was leaving the area. Doster failed to stop for officers, which led to a chase that took place on side roads, according to officials.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Eventually, a police officer used a pit maneuver, Causing Doster’s truck to overturn on Wofford Creek Road and eventually brought him into custody.
No one was injured.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘A source of inspiration;’ Beloved Marietta teacher shot to death in downtown Atlanta, police say
Potential collapse risk forces road, sidewalk closures around Atlanta apartment complex after fire
Rash of car break-ins frustrate South Fulton apartment complex residents
Authorities are investigating several car break-ins in the area involving Doster.
While investigating Doster’s truck, deputies found different drug-related objects, including syringes and marijuana.
Doster has been charged with second-degree burglary, six counts of entering auto, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: