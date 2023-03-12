Man who "went to fight on the side of Ukraine" is jailed for three years in Belgorod

The Belgorod Regional Court has sentenced a 21-year-old man accused of trying to leave Russia to fight on the side of Ukraine to three years in a general regime penal colony.

Source: "Novaya Gazeta"

Details: It is noted that the man allegedly said during the interrogation that he was "moved by the desire to solve his material problems," and "most of the money" he wanted to give to restore the infrastructure of Ukraine.

Propagandists claim that he "admitted guilt and repented" and that "he tried to leave for Ukraine to participate in military operations as part of the Ukrainian national battalions."

A man, who was born in 2001, was sentenced to 3 years in a general regime penal colony.

The verdict came into force.

The Mass Media writes that we are talking about a 21-year-old employee of "Yandex.Eda" (Yandex.Food) Maxim from Tyumen, Russia.

In February 2022, he went on a picket with a placard "instead of Phantom Nazis (National Sozialist), innocent people are dying in Ukraine!", and soon left for the Belgorod Oblast, Russia without warning his family. At the end of April, the young man was arrested.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!