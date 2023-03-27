Man who went missing in 2021 now found safe hundreds of miles away in Texas, cops say

An Arkansas man has been reunited with his family more than a year after he went missing, cops say.

Harley McCourt, now 27, was reported missing in October 2022 when his dad said he left their Little Rock home without his wallet and cell phone, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

“I knew something was wrong. And so, I went, and I started searching everywhere. I looked in the closets, under the bed,” his mom, Kim McCourt, told THV 11.

A $10,000 reward was later offered for McCourt’s safe return.

The family searched for McCourt for more than a year until he was spotted in Texas earlier this month, KARK reported. Family told the TV station the 27-year-old was stopped by an officer and had identification in his backpack, but authorities were unable to detain him because he was not committing a crime.

Family members drove seven hours to Galveston to begin looking for McCourt. They were taking a break along the beach when they saw his familiar face.

“I couldn’t believe it. He was walking down the beach, he had an umbrella, his glasses, and he had a COVID mask on still,” McCourt’s sister, Brittney Crumpton, told KARK.

The sheriff’s office said in a March 11 Facebook post McCourt was unharmed.

Galveston is nearly 500 miles southwest of Little Rock. It’s unclear how McCourt ended up in Texas.

“Yesterday I got to put my arms around my son,” Kim McCourt said on a Facebook page devoted to helping find her son. “Something I had prayed hard for since Oct. 2021. Harley is back with his family and my heart is full again.”

