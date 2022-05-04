Man who went missing after his brother, sister-in-law were found dead in Virginia Beach faces child porn charges

A man who was reported missing last month after his brother and sister-in-law were found dead in their Virginia Beach apartment was located in the New York City area recently and is now facing child pornography charges.

Collin Rodgers, 20, was arrested April 15 in The Bronx borough of New York City and charged with possessing child pornography, according to Macie Allen, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The crime is a felony punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The charges and warrant for Rodgers’ arrest were filed by Virginia Beach police, Allen said, and he was held in New York until he could be extradited to Virginia Beach. Online jail records show he arrived Tuesday. He’s due in General District Court this afternoon for an arraignment.

Rodgers’ older brother and sister-in-law were found dead April 4 in their Virginia Beach apartment. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, had been shot to death, police said. They had just gotten married a few weeks before they died.

While investigating the case, Virginia Beach police learned Collin Rodgers hadn’t been seen by his family since March 27, about a week before the bodies were found. The department issued an alert on April 6 that described him as an “endangered adult,” and asked for help locating him.

Virginia Beach police announced in a tweet on April 27 that Collin Rodgers had been found safe but made no mention of the fact that he’d been arrested 12 days before on charges issued by them.

A spokesperson for the department didn’t immediately return a request for more information.

