A man went missing in Fort Lauderdale last week. Police need your help finding him

Six days ago, David Emberson walked out of his Fort Lauderdale apartment before dawn. He hasn’t been seen since.

Emberson, 59, was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants near the 6200 block of Northeast 22nd Way on Sept. 6 at 5 a.m., police say. A white man, he stands at around 5 feet, 7 inches and 110 pounds. He doesn’t have any teeth.

Family told police Emberson suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, depression and anxiety. He didn’t take any medication with him when he left.

With Emberson missing for six days without medication, his caregiver told the Miami Herald that she worries he may be agitated. Emberson usually keeps to himself, but not being medicated, his behavior may have shifted and he may be speaking incoherently.

“I can’t even imagine what his mental state is like right now,” the caregiver said.

Emberson, who is very frail, walks hunched over, the caregiver said. He generally wears a key around his neck on a dark brown rope and only speaks English.

He has not gone missing previously and does not have any other medical conditions.

Anyone with information on Emberson’s whereabouts should contact their local police department or Fort Lauderdale Endangered Persons Detective Sergeant M. Dietrich at 954-828-6628.