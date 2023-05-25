Man went to prison for robbing a Georgia bank. He tried to rob it again after he was released

A man pleaded guilty to trying to rob a middle Georgia bank a decade after he went to prison for robbing the same bank.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested William Jeffrey Lowder for the attempted robbery at Truist Bank near Mercer University’s campus.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said Lowder recently got out of prison on a supervised release after he robbed the same location in 2013. This week, he entered a guilty plea to the January charges.

“Lowder’s prior prison time was apparently not enough of a teaching moment for him because he returned to his bank robbing ways while he was still on supervised release for the last bank robbery he committed,” FBI Atlanta special agent Keri Farley said.

Lowder tried to rob the location for a second time back in January. A teller said that Lowder passed a note that had “Money out the register, no dye packs, Sorry!” written on it.

The teller saw Lowder reach behind his back and feared he had a gun. The clerk told Lowder they didn’t have a register and that’s when he ran out of the bank.

An hour later, Lowder called his probation officer and confessed to the crime, according to prosecutors.

Lowder faces up to 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised released, and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced at a later date.

