Man who went viral for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac on TikTok arrested in Idaho

A man who went viral for skateboarding while listening to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac was arrested in Idaho.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca shot to fame in 2020 for drinking Cran-Raspberry juice from the bottle on his skateboard after his car broke down on the way to work.

The 38-year-old was arrested earlier this month for marijuana possession after coming into contact with Idaho state police over an expired registration tag on his vehicle.

An officer allegedly saw edibles in the glove box of the Chevy Silverado and carried out a search during which they say they found three packages of THC dummies and a tool covered with a sticky residue, reported TMZ.

He was arrested and charged with two misdemeanour counts of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $600 bond.

Mr Apodaca told TMZ that the officers had found a gun in the truck during the stop and was initially charged with possession of a firearm as a felon which he says was later dropped.

“I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers,” he told TMZ. “Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody.”

The Independent has reached out to Idaho State Police for comment.

Mr Apodaca’s video became so popular that Fleetwood Mac responded from their Twitter account before Mick Fleetwood posted his own rendition of it.