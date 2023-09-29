Man went for walk in 1991 and never returned. Now, his remains have been identified

In 1991, a 78-year-old left his New Hampshire home for a walk and never came back.

Now, with the help of his son’s DNA, his remains have been identified, according to a Sept. 28 news release by the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

Search efforts for Benjamin Adams, a man with dementia, could not locate him after he left his home in Canaan, which is about 50 miles northwest of Concord, officials said.

In 1996, a hunter found human remains in a “wooded section” in Hanover, which is about 60 miles northwest of Concord and 20 miles west of Canaan, officials said. After a larger search, investigators found more human bones.

Because of the location of where the hunter found the remains, investigators believed they could belong to Adams, the release said.

In 1997, the remains were sent to a state forensic laboratory, and although the bones were “not inconsistent with those of” Adams, examiners weren’t able to confirm they were his, officials said.

Now with the help of University of New Hampshire F.A.I.R. Lab and the State Police Major Crime and Cold Case Units, the remains were reexamined using advanced DNA technology, officials said.

“Certain skeletal remains” and DNA from Adams’ son were sent to a private lab called Bode Technology where it was confirmed that the DNA was over a 99% match, officials said.

Adams’s remains are now being reunited with his family, the release said.

