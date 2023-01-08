Man whacked in head with umbrella by stranger in Brooklyn yelling anti-Asian slurs, death threat

A man walking down the street in Brooklyn was whacked in the head with an umbrella by a stranger who yelled anti-Asian slurs and threatened to kill him, police said Sunday.

The 35-year-old victim was strolling near Fleet Place and Willoughby St. in Downtown Brooklyn when he was accosted about 4 p.m. Dec. 3, cops said.

The assailant yelled an anti-Asian slur then followed the victim, threatened to kill him and hit him in the head with an umbrella before running off. But before he could get away the quick-thinking victim snapped cellphone photos of the attacker.

Cops released those photos Sunday and asked the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspect.

The victim suffered a minor head wound but declined medical attention.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking into the attack, cops said.

The suspect is described as about 5-foot-9 with a slim build and dark complexion. He was wearing a black winter hat, white face mask, black bubble jacket with a hood, black button-down shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.