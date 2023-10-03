Man in wheelchair brought nearly 30 pounds of cocaine into TF Green, feds allege.

PROVIDENCE – A New York man has been arrested and detained after customs agents say they found nearly 30 pounds of cocaine in his carry-on bag at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced.

Authorities claim that Richard Pineda Novas, 46, of Bronx, New York, had the cocaine, worth an estimated $481,000 wholesale, when he disembarked in a wheelchair on a direct flight from the Dominican Republic on Sept. 28, Cunha said.

The bag, found near Pineda, contained approximately 13.28 kilograms, or 29.27 pounds, of cocaine in 12 "rectangular brick-like packages wrapped in plastic and tape, consistent with the manner in which cocaine is packaged," according to Cunha.

More: Providence woman pleads guilty to manslaughter for providing 'lethal cocktail of narcotics'

After initial screening on his arrival, Customs and Border Protection agents did a secondary screening because of a Customs notice allegedly linking Pineda to a person who'd been arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York in 2021 while importing about 14.95 kilograms of cocaine concealed in a wheelchair, Cunha said.

"That individual and Pineda were linked, according to the notice, because both had booked travel through the same travel agency and had similar travel patterns. According to the notice, Pineda had also traveled with a wheelchair in the past," U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agent Michael A. Agostinho wrote in an affidavit.

"I know from my training and experience that Drug Trafficking Organizations (DTO’s) often use individuals with disabilities to attempt to avoid the attention of law enforcement and to avoid additional screening," he wrote.

"I know from my training and experience that the Dominican Republic is a source country for cocaine," Agostinho wrote.

More: Police say a Pawtucket man shipped drugs hidden in kids toys. Now he is headed to prison.

Pineda initially denied that the bag was his, saying he traveled without a bag, Agostinho wrote, but the airline crew recalled helping him with the bag when he boarded. Agents also found inside the bag a Bible that contained a paycheck in Pineda’s name and a voided check/direct deposit slip from a New York bank that listed Penda as the payee, according to Agostinho.

Pineda acknowledged that the checks were his but maintained he didn't know the bag contained cocaine, that he'd been given it by someone whose name he didn't know, Agostinho wrote.

"Based on my training and experience, I know that based on current pricing, the amount of cocaine transported by Pineda is far in excess of a personal use quantity and is worth approximately $481,000.00 USD," Agostinho wrote. "This value is the wholesale value. If broken into smaller amounts, the value would be much larger."

Pineda was charged with conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance; as well as a charge of distribution of, and possession with intent to distribute, a controlled substance.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Feds: Cocaine worth $481,000 seized from carry-on bag at RI airport