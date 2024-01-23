Man in wheelchair falls off sidewalk, then is killed in hit-and-run, NC cops say

The search is on for a driver who struck and killed a man in a wheelchair, North Carolina police said.

A 55-year-old man was found dead by first responders on the West Wendover Avenue overpass overlooking Interstate 40 in Greensboro on Jan. 21, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The driver who hit the man at about 8:44 p.m. was not at the scene, police said.

The man was later identified as Steven Bradley Loflin, WGHP reported.

Loflin was riding a motorized wheelchair on the sidewalk along the road when he and the chair fell onto the overpass street, authorities said.

Then a passing car struck the man, which killed him, police said. The driver left the scene in a hit-and-run, according to the department.

The suspect was possibly driving a black sedan or crossover vehicle, police said.

The Greensboro Police Department did not immediately return McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The fatal crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of the avenue and funnel traffic onto I-40 instead, the department said. The crash is under investigation.

