A man in a wheelchair was hit by an 18-wheeler, police say. He’s now in critical condition

A man in a wheelchair is in critical condition after he was hit by an 18-wheeler that left the scene Tuesday afternoon in North Miami-Dade.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Miami-Dade police found the injured man on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 103rd Street, a police spokesperson told the Miami Herald. The intersection where the man was hit is close to an Interstate 95 exit ramp.

The adult victim, whose age is unknown, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue on Tuesday afternoon, the spokesperson said. As of Tuesday evening, police don’t have a description of the 18-wheeler nor its driver.

Anyone with information regarding the accident can call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.