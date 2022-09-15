Man in wheelchair run over, dragged in parking lot, Texas video shows. Teen arrested

A 17-year-old is accused of running over a man in a wheelchair, then dragging him across a section of the parking lot, police in Texas say.

The victim, identified by KEYE and KTBC as Rogelio De Luna, was lying motionless after the hit-and-run, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 3, according to the Austin Police Department. Video shows De Luna signal for the driver of a white pick-up truck to slow down, but the suspect continued driving into him and ultimately pulled the wheelchair onto the main road.

The driver, who McClatchy News is not identifying because he is a minor, fled after the incident, police said. He was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 9, and charged with failure to stop and render aid, injury to a disabled person and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police announced on Sept. 12.

A fire truck appeared to pull up to the parking lot after the suspect fled.

Police said the victim suffered severe injuries that were life-threatening. Interviewed by KTBC, De Luna says he had “lacerations to his head and face, a cracked skull, a brain bleed and a fractured pelvis.”

“I don’t remember anything,” De Luna told the station, adding that he was lucky to be alive.

De Luna told KEYE it’s the second time he has been involved in a hit-and-run in the area, and now he plans to move back to Mexico.

“I thought he was dead. I don’t know how he survived it,” said Troy Mitchell, who owns a nearby business, KEYE reported.

Man hit by car while crossing street run over two more times, California police say

Dirt biker doing wheelies on the highway runs over teen skateboarder, PA cops say

Onlooker’s skull fractured when driver doing donuts runs over him, New York cops say