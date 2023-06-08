Man in wheelchair struck and killed while crossing Manchester street; driver arrested for DUI

Jun. 8—A 47-year-old man in a wheelchair died Wednesday night while crossing Pine Street, and the driver of one of two vehicles involved in the crash faces a charge of driving under the influence, police said.

According to Manchester police, the accident happened about 9:34 p.m. The person who died was in a wheelchair, and he was being pushed by a 34-year-old woman, police said. The woman suffered minor injuries.

His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The accident took place close to the intersection of Pine and Merrimack streets, a block from the Families in Transition shelter.

Two people staying at the shelter said the dead man was named Carlos, and he stayed at the shelter on and off.

"It's sad. It seems like a lot of people knew him," said a woman who gave her name as Heidi.

A man named Keith stays at the shelter and uses a wheelchair. He said it can be dangerous crossing the road.

"If you're in a crosswalk they'll wait for you. But if it's not a crosswalk, it's Russian roulette," he said.

The two cars involved were a black Honda Civic driven by a 28-year-old city woman and a white GMC pickup driven by a 30-year-old Manchester man.

Neither driver was hurt.

"As a result of on scene investigation the driver of the Honda Civic, Hillary Dentremont was arrested for driving under the influence," Manchester police announced Thursday morning.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information about it can contact Manchester Police Department Investigator Daniel Wood of the Traffic Unit at 603-792-5449.