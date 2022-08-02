Man whom investigators said pulled out AK-47 style gun killed during undercover operation

Gordon County deputies have shot and killed a man after investigators said he pulled out a gun and threatened them during an undercover drug operation.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said undercover deputies had arranged a meeting at a vacant home in the area with a pair of men accused of dealing meth and marijuana.

After undercover deputies were done making the deal, investigators said the deputies told the men that they were with the sheriff’s office.

That was when one of the suspects pulled out an AK-47-style weapon and threatened the deputies.

Investigators said the deputies opened fire on the men, killing the man holding the gun. The other man got away and deputies are still searching for him.

Following the shooting, deputies “conducted an intensive search of the area, using K9 units as well, but have not apprehended this second man. The suspect’s weapons were recovered at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting. The deputies involved in this incident have been put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

