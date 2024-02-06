A man who's been having breakfast at McDonald's almost every day for 36 years went to the chain for his 100th birthday

McDonald's meal. Patcharaporn Puttipon2465/Shutterstock

A centenarian has been having breakfast at McDonald's almost every day for 36 years.

The West Virginia resident and WWII veteran went to the chain with friends to celebrate his 100th birthday.

"I can't stop now," Zan White told local station WDTV.

A man from West Virginia who served in World War II celebrated his 100th birthday at McDonald's on Friday.

Zan White has been having breakfast at a McDonald's in Elkins almost every day for 36 years as part of a group he set up that's been dubbed the ROMEO Club, an abbreviation for Retired Old Men Eating Out, he told local TV station WDTV. He often dines there with a group of about a dozen friends.

White told the station he wasn't sure why he'd lived so long but that he didn't plan on changing his habits as he got older.

"I've been coming here for 36 years — I can't stop now," he said.

White served as a radar repairman during World War II. Apart from this, he's spent his whole life living in Elkins.

"I've seen Zan every morning pretty much for the 24 years I've been working. It's a joy to see him every morning, it's one of the highlights of my day," Mark Godwin, a McDonald's area supervisor, told WDTV.

Read the original article on Business Insider