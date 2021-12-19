Man who's not a police officer allegedly tried to conduct traffic stop, later arrested

A man allegedly pretended to be a police officer to conduct a traffic stop, was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs, an El Paso Sheriff's Office news release stated.

Deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station were dispatched at 7:48 p.m. Saturday to Gateway East and Horizon Boulevard after a suspicious vehicle reportedly attempted to conduct a traffic stop using red and blue lights.

Deputies located and stopped a Chrysler 300 with red and blue lights. The car, driven by 21-year-old Israel Rubio, was not a law enforcement vehicle.

Israel Rubio

Rubio was charged with impersonating a public servant and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance after drugs were found in his vehicle, officials said.

He booked into the Downtown Jail on a $7,500 bond for the impersonation charge and $10,000 bond for the drug charge.

