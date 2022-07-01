Man whose body discovered in New London is identified

Jun. 30—NEW LONDON — Police on Thursday identified the man whose partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area of Cedar Grove Cemetery in May.

The man is identified as John "Sean" Lazenby, a 54-year-old who was reported missing to police and was last seen on April 5, 2022. Police had issued a missing person bulletin at that time. His body was discovered on May 21 at the 638 Broad St. cemetery.

Lazenby's last known address was in Westerly, R.I., but police said he was known to frequent the Norwich-New London area and has family in both locations. Lazenby was a father of three and had worked as a certified nursing assistant at multiple health care facilities, his obituary states.

"His life had many trials and tribulations, but he was a strong man that never gave up through those struggles and grew to be a man with a strong passion for life & showed that through helping many people who struggled like him," the obituary reads.

Police said the investigation remains active and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Justin Lawrie at the New London Police Department Investigative Services Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

g.smith@theday.com