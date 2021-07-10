Man whose body was found in Harrison Twp. is identified

Jul. 9—A man whose body was found Wednesday afternoon inside an abandoned Harrison Twp. commercial property has been identified.

Eric Brothers, 36, of Dayton was identified by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger in a release issued Friday afternoon. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

A Dayton police officer reported finding Brothers' body around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at 2860 Ome Avenue after law enforcement was directed to the building, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The building was formerly owned by America's Packard Museum. The museum owned two adjacent properties on Ome Avenue that were donated so they could be used for storage. However, the warehouse space was targeted by arsonists and the museum was not able to find a buyer before they slipped into foreclosure.

Brothers' death remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.