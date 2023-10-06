Man whose head struck ground after police pulled him from fence declared dead from drugs

Oct. 5—The Kern County coroner's office has identified the man who died July 18 soon after Bakersfield police pulled him from a chain-link fence during a foot chase, causing his head to strike the ground.

A news release from the office Thursday classified 39-year-old Michael Frank Marrufo's death as an accident caused by acute methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity.

The Bakersfield Police Department reported at the time that Marrufo, who was not identified at the time, matched the description of a man involved in a shooting at the McDonald's parking lot on Mount Vernon Avenue at Columbus Street.

A BPD patrol unit canvassing east Bakersfield tried to contact a man matching a description of the suspect in the 600 block of Irene Ave., according to a news release issued the same day. It said officers giving chase stopped Marrufo as he tried to climb a fence.

After his head struck the ground, Marrufo was handcuffed and police found a handgun on him, the release said. It noted that he became unresponsive, medical aid was called, CPR was initiated and he was declared dead.