Man whose vehicle was hijacked at Hoffman Estates gas station fires gun as offenders drive off, cops say. Stolen vehicle found, but not suspects.

Two men hijacked a man’s vehicle from a Hoffman Estates gas station early Friday, prompting the vehicle’s owner to fire a gun at the men as they fled, Hoffman Estates police said in a news release.

Eyewitnesses said the two men “confronted the victim at gunpoint” at a Mobil gas station on West Golf Road before fleeing with the stolen vehicle and the vehicle in which they arrived. The man, who has a concealed carry license, fired at the fleeing hijackers, which prompted the initial police response.

Officers searched the area and found the stolen vehicle “a short distance from the scene,” police said. However, they did not find the two men.

Police Sgt. John Bending said evidence technicians were investigating and it was not known if the two men were wounded in the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 847-882-1818.

