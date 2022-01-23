Man whose wife sued hospital over COVID care dies after transfer to Texas

A man at the center of a legal battle over his hospital treatment died of COVID-19 after his wife transferred him from Minnesota to Texas, according to media reports.

Scott Quiner, a 55-year-old from Buffalo, Minnesota, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October and had been on a ventilator for two months at Mercy Hospital, the Star Tribune reported. He was unvaccinated, the outlet reported, and often shared on social media misinformation related to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to McClatchy News.

His wife, Anne Quiner, sued the hospital earlier this month when doctors attempted to take him off a ventilator on Jan. 13, according to court documents obtained by McClatchy.

A judge granted a restraining order to keep Scott Quiner on the ventilator, and his wife moved him last week to an unnamed hospital in Texas, McClatchy News. He reportedly died in Texas on Saturday, Jan. 22.

“On behalf of the family, I would like to extend their thanksgivings for the love and support they have received from the community, and request privacy for Annie and the children as they grieve the loss of Scott — a wonderful husband and father,” Marjorie Holsten, the Quiner family attorney, told KMSP.

Holsten argued Scott Quiner did not receive adequate care at the hospital in Coon Rapids, just north of Minneapolis. He was described as as “malnourished” and having lost 30 pounds while he was on the ventilator, the Star-Tribune reported.

Court documents obtained by McClatchy show Anne Quinner asked doctors to try other treatments and drugs on her husband. But lawyers for the Minnesota hospital argued those treatments were “not supported by medical science or Minnesota law.”

Allina Health, which operates Mercy Hospital, sent its condolences to Quiner’s family in a statement to KARE.

“His passing marks yet another very sad moment as collectively we continue to face the devastating effects of the pandemic,” Allina Health said in the statement.

Scott Quiner had three children and his wife of 35 years described him as a family man, the Star-Tribune reported.

Story continues

Howard Stern says hospitals shouldn’t admit unvaccinated patients. ‘Go home and die’

‘Mommy is an angel now.’ 27-year-old with 6 children dies of COVID, Texas family says

Veteran awaiting life-saving COVID treatment dies on Christmas Eve, Arizona family says