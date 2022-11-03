Man who wielded shotgun pleads guilty to criminal endangerment

Nov. 3—A man arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a shotgun outside of a Whitefish area bar during the summer pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment last month.

Prosecutors initially charged Aaron Douglas Glenn Kupka, 36, with assault with a weapon following the July 9 incident, but amended it after striking a deal in October. On the witness stand in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 19, Kupka admitted displaying a firearm during the incident.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to the area watering hole for a report of a confrontation involving guns about 1:33 a.m., according to court documents. Witnesses told investigators that they watched Kupka, who had allegedly threatened to kill an individual, headed toward the bar with a shotgun, court documents said.

Kupka, who remained on scene, allegedly pointed deputies to the location of the shotgun inside his van. During a search, deputies found eight shells in Kupka's pocket, court documents said.

During his time on the stand last month, Kupka acknowledged that the situation could have escalated, but denied trying to enter the bar. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors will recommend he serve a deferred three-year sentence.

Judge Amy Eddy accepted Kupka's plea and set sentencing for Dec. 1.

