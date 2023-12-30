Man wielding ax hospitalized after being shot by Yuba County deputy near airport

A man who authorities said was wielding an ax on a residential thoroughfare near the Yuba County airport Friday afternoon was hospitalized after being shot by a deputy during the encounter.

The man, who was not identified by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to Adventist Rideout Hospital in Marysville after being fired upon on the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, a bypass running west of Linda and Olivehurst lined with residences and just north of the airport.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the tract at approximately 2:50 p.m. for a medical aid call when he was confronted by the ax-wielding combatant.

Deputies did not provide an update on the man’s condition, nor did they disclose how long the interaction took place before the deputy used his service weapon. The Sheriff’s Office also did not say how many shots were fired or whether less-than-lethal means were deployed.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident was being investigated by the Yuba-Sutter Officer-Involved Shooting Team.