Man wielding hypodermic needle arrested after chasing T worker in Braintree, police say

BRAINTREE − A Boston man wielding a hypodermic needle was arrested after chasing an MBTA worker at Braintree Station, Transit Police said Wednesday.

The man had been told that the train he had boarded was not in service Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m., police said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Apparently, this angered him," police said in the post.

The suspect, a 28-year-old from Jamaica Plain, was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Man accused of chasing T worker while wielding needle in Braintree