Man wielding a knife draws large police presence to Flathead courthouse

May 16—A man who brought a knife into the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on Tuesday and held it to his throat is undergoing medical and mental health evaluations, officials confirmed.

The man entered the 920 S. Main St. building armed with the blade at about 2 p.m., Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told the Inter Lake. The building houses the Flathead County Sheriff's Office as well as Flathead County District Court.

The man was on the third floor, which is home to multiple district court courtrooms and related offices, and held the blade to his throat, Heino said. Court security raised the alarm and the Sheriff's Office and Kalispell Police Department responded to the scene.

Authorities secured the building while negotiating with the individual, Heino said. Ultimately, they used a combination of a K-9 unit and less than lethal rounds to take the man into custody at about 3 p.m., he said.

Outside, multiple police vehicles and several Kalispell Fire Department vehicles lined the street-facing side of the building. One individual was seen being taken from the first floor lobby into an awaiting ambulance by stretcher.

Heino said the man lacked an obvious reason for being in the building that day. He was not listed to appear in district court.

Authorities are withholding the individual's name for the time being.

Officials are reviewing the incident ahead of seeking criminal charges, Heino said.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.