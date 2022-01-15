Man, wielding a knife, shot in lobby at Warwick police headquarters

Photo from the Warwick police station after an officer-involved shooting

WARWICK — A 29-year-old man was at Rhode Island Hospital Friday night after he was shot after wielded a knife in the lobby of the Warwick Police Department, the police said.

Warwick's police chief, Col. Brad Connor, said the officer-involved shooting took place at about 4:15 p.m. and police believe the young man's medical condition is stable.

Under a state protocol, the Rhode Island State Police and the Attorney General's office are investigating the shooting, Connor said.

Speaking early Friday evening, he said he had no further information to provide.

The front walk leading into the lobby of the building was cordoned off.

A state police mobile crime-lab was on the scene. An investigator took photographs within the off-limits outdoor area near the lobby and flagpole.

