Man wielding a knife shot by Olympia police after arrest attempt on Monday

A man has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after he pulled a knife on Olympia police officers on Monday and an officer shot him.

Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower gave preliminary information to The Olympian on Monday. He said police were called at 10:15 a.m. to reports of a disorderly man near Sleater Kinney Road Northeast and Martin Way East. He said the man had reportedly destroyed the bathroom in a nearby restaurant and had gone out into the roadway, causing a disturbance.

Officers arrived and attempted to arrest the man, but he wielded a knife and attacked them. Lower said at this time it’s believed one police officer fired his handgun, striking the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and the officers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Lower said the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.