Man wielding machete in Spokane Valley arrested

Nov. 7—A man who police said was wielding a machete and pointing it at people in Spokane Valley was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Spokane Valley deputies responded to the 5300 block of East Sprague Avenue around 9 a.m. on Nov. 4 Saturday. A local store employee told law enforcement that a man, stood outside the store and pointed a machete at him.

Deputies found a man, matching the description, 27-year-old Ivan Zenoskey, outside Big 5 where he was searched and detained. A machete was found tucked in his left boot, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said Zenoskey said he was high and thought the store employees were threatening him.

Zenoskey was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of intimidation with a weapon and released the following day.