Man wielding sword shot, killed by Pima County deputy at Tucson hotel

Pima County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man accused of wielding a sword Saturday night at a Tucson hotel.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a suspicious person at about 10 p.m. Saturday at a Days Inn near the Tucson International Airport. The sheriff's department described a man yelling outside of a hotel room waving a sword in a statement issued Sunday morning.

Deputies tried to talk to the man upon arriving, according to the statement, at which point he removed the sword from its sheath and moved toward the officials. A deputy shot the man and proceeded to apply first aid until the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the location of the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no one else was injured.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will investigate the incident, along with the Tucson Police Department, the statement said. The Pima County Sherriff’s Department held a separate investigation to see if any policies were violated during the shooting.

The identity of the man was unknown.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man with sword killed by Pima County deputy at Days Inn