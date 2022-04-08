A man wielding two screwdrivers attacked two South Bend officers, police say

SOUTH BEND — Two police officers were injured Thursday morning when they were attacked by a man wielding two screwdrivers near downtown South Bend.

One officer had a minor hand injury, while the other officer's face was cut and he was diagnosed with facial fractures after being taken to the hospital, police said.

The suspect was arrested and is currently at the St. Joseph County Jail. The Tribune is not naming him as he had not been formally charged as of Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on South Michigan Street, according to police logs, when a store employee called in regarding a man who was trespassing on the property.

Two officers arrived at the scene and the man tried to punch them "without cause or reason," according to police. Police believe the man initially had a small screwdriver when he first began swinging at the officers, though he then went into the store's back room and grabbed another longer screwdriver.

"He’s swinging and punching at the officers while they’re still just trying to deescalate the situation," said South Bend Police Capt. Jason Biggs. "They’re trying to talk him down, even as he’s swinging that object towards their faces. When he runs away from them in a back room, he grabs another ... screwdriver, and that’s when he becomes aggressive and attacks both officers."

Police say the officers then used a Taser on the suspect, but the man continued to be belligerent and the trio fell to the ground in a scrum. Eventually, the man was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Biggs said it's hard to tell if either officer was stabbed, but one did suffer several cuts to his face that caused "a large amount of bleeding.”

Biggs said South Bend police did not perform any toxicology tests on the suspect before transporting him to the jail. Police said the suspect was not injured in the incident.

The arrest at the Mobil station came a few hours after South Bend police responded to the Oakwood Village subdivision near Boland Park for a shooting incident involving dozens of rounds fired. Three teenagers were shot and were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

