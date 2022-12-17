Man and wife carjacked outside McDonald’s, but Sacramento deputies ensure happy ending

A man and his wife who had just stopped at a Sacramento McDonald’s had their car taken at gunpoint, but the couple were not harmed and sheriff’s deputies later found the car and another suspected stolen vehicle nearby.

The incident began just before midnight Friday at the fast-food restaurant near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

As the couple walked out after getting their food, they were approached by two male suspects armed with handguns, authorities said.

Deputies reported finding the car at a nearby liquor store and detained four people, two of them matching the suspects’ descriptions. The keys to the carjacked vehicle were found, authorities said, and a juvenile suspected of trying to hide the car and among the group detained was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

Deputies also located another vehicle in the same parking lot that was reported stolen, the department said. A man who deputies said admitted to stealing that car was taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Both cars were recovered undamaged, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It was unclear if more than two people were formally arrested and names of the suspects were not released.